Future secured for Pendle community boxing gym

Seconds out have been called on a new round in the life of a community boxing gym.

Local company, Janitorial UK, has committed to saving and enhancing Wachira Fight and Fitness in Colne, which had looked set to close following the retirement of its founder.

However, following an intervention from Janitorial UK managing director, Tom Davies, the gym’s future has been secured.

Tom said: "The closing of the gym would have had a serious impact on the lives and health of local people, since the nearest gym with a similar offering is 20 miles away. When the gym looked to be closing its doors, the only option was to save it.

“I grew up around grassroots sports and know how important it is to both individuals and communities. Facilities like this, not only offer a place to keep fit, but also a place to feel safe, socialise, learn and develop."

Plans for the gym now include a £15,000 revamp, taking place over a three year period, as well as the introduction of Saturday classes for kids and an increased number of women’s focused classes.

Tom added: “The gym has five coaches and all the necessary equipment for both beginners and experienced professionals to develop their boxing and martial arts skills. We are very proud to say that British Kickboxing champion, Kaya Plant, trains here.”

With more than 50 members, Wachira Fight and Fitness holds a variety of classes for all ages, including kickboxing, adult boxing, Thai boxing and box-fit.

Janitorial UK specialises in the provision of cleaning supplies, for both domestic and commercial applications, working with schools, restaurant and contract cleaning companies nationally. The firm also supplies equipment and protective work-wear from its base in Colne.