Future looks bright for Burnley GCSE students who shone through despite having to study during a pandemic

Sam Chadwick has enjoyed his experience of being head boy has been ‘interesting’ especially during covid. “It’s been different It’s been interesting really, doing on-line talks and a few recordings.”

Sam celebrated a stunning 10 GCSE’s, with three Grade 9s and seven Grade 8s.

He added: “I have exceeded my expectations. I am very happy. It’s a weight off my shoulders. I have loved my time at BTRCC, it sets you up for life. I have made really good friends and I am looking forward to the future.”

Head boy Sam Chadwick celebrates gaining 10 GCSEs. (photo by Andy Ford)

Sam hopes to go to Burnley College to study Maths while he is still considering his other options.

Charlotte Brelsford admitted as a year seven she was nervous about going to high school but she soon found her feet.

She said: "“I remember being really nervous about school but I settled in quickly. I have enjoyed my time, the science department is strong and I want to go to Burnley College to study A'levels in Chemistry, Biology and further Maths.

“I have made a lot of great friends and taken part in a couple of the school productions.” Charlotte got an amazing four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s.

Eve Wharton and Erin Johnson are delighted with their GCSE results today (photo by Andy Ford)

Amy Glass made huge progress at Blessed Trinity and smashed her school targets. She amassed nine GCSEs with one Grade 9, five Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s.

Amy said: “I am undecided as to whether to go to Clitheroe Grammar School or Burnley College. I want to study Sociology, Criminology, Psychology and Business. I have enjoyed the social and academic side as well as playing sports with my friends.

“It was weird not sitting exams due to covid – I think I preferred it though!”

Owen Whittaker has appreciated his five years at BTRCC and says it has made him a better person. Owen got a Distinction in IT as well as a Grade 8, three Grade 7s, and a six among others

Callum Wilkinson, Harris Maiden, Jordan Towneley and Will Potter all got 7s and above (photo by Andy Ford)

“I moved from Todmorden to Burnley in year nine so it definitely helped my social life at school, moving closer.

“I would say to make the most of it as five years go quickly. Also don’t mess up, if you do it only affects you and no one else so don’t be distracted by other people.”

Owen wants to go to Burnley College to study Business or Public Services. He added: “I have loved the community aspect of BTRCC, the teachers are also very good and the academic side is good, especially the English Department.

“All the teachers are fair, they don’t let you mess around, it’s strict and disciplined which was good for me.”

Owen Whittaker was awarded a distinction in IT (photo by Andy Ford)

Alice Pennington said she had progressed greatly at BTRCC and now she wants to study A'levels at St Christopher’s in Accrington.

“My grades have really improved, I have moved up a lot of sets thanks mainly to working hard, having motivation to revise and help from my teachers.

“The environment at school has been nurturing, especially if you are quite shy. I was quite shy when I first came to school but I am not now.

“I have enjoyed being a prefect here."

She celebrated a 9/9 in Science – a tremendous achievement – as well as four Grade 8s, two 7s, among other results. She added: “I am really happy and surprised.”

Eve Wharton and Erin Johnson celebrated Grade 9s and 8s. Eve will go to Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School and study A'levels in Chemistry, Biology, Maths and RE.

Celebrating together are (from left to right) Grace Astin, Ambarin Quadri, Eve Wharton and Isabelle Collins

Eve said: "“I want to be a paediatric doctor as I like working with children. That’s always been my dream.”