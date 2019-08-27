Furniture fights back in Silverwoods' summer sale

Prices for "brown" furniture have been in the doldrums for a number of years, but a number of the top-selling lots in Silverwoods’ August Fine Art and Antiques Auction were in that category and bucked the trend - achieving excellent results for vendors.

The highest price in the sale - £4,000 - was paid by a phone bidder for a circular Regency rosewood inlaid Library Drum table with a gilt-tooled leather surface, crossbanded drawers and triform legs.

French-style games table

Silverwoods’ furniture expert, Hill Speak, commented: “It was heartening, at last, to see such excellent prices for our furniture offering. I always say that quality will never go out of fashion – and the market seems at last to be turning back towards original period furniture with great workmanship and good patina.”

An internet bidder snapped up a 19th Century French-style games table with an inlaid ormolu mounted foldover top for £600, while a George III bow fronted chest of drawers went to another phone bidder for £500.

The star of a strong silver section came from the same period. A very rare pair of George III silver candle holders (London 1805) was knocked down in a packed room for £900. Other highlights included a Victorian silver four-piece tea service by William/Samuel Smiley featuring panels of flower blooms, which sold to the internet for £1,100 and a set of 50 limited edition John Pinches Great British Locomotives silver proof ingots achieved £520.

There was a lot of interest in two signed limited edition prints after Laurence Stephen Lowry – one depicting a level crossing with an LNER locomotive and a second St Mary’s Church in Beswick. They were won by the same phone bidder for £2,300 and £1,700 respectively. Another artist who has recently been achieving top prices in the saleroom is James Laurence Isherwood. His signed oil on board of shawled figures in Wigan and another of Pembroke sold in the room for a total of £720.

Rare pair of silver candle holders

Glass and ceramics featured a rare set of four Royal Doulton figures of children in prototype colourways which achieved £350 from a commission bid, and a set of 18th century hand blown glass apothecary bottles went to a keen collector via the internet for £220. Another unusual piece was an 18th century Dutch Frisian alarm "stoelklok" (seatclock), which was purchased by an internet bidder for £220.

Following the success of Silverwoods’ first Upcycling Workshop in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a second is being arranged on September 10th this year. To find out more or book a place, please email: olivia@asshetonpr.co.uk or call 07973 748451.

The next Fine Art and Antiques Auction takes place on October 16th. Any antiques and collectables can be appraised, valued and entered in advance of auctions by the company’s experienced team of experts either during the regular Monday intake (9-3), or by private appointment on Friday’s. Call 01200 423322 for details or visit www.silverwoods.co.uk to find out more.

Silver tea service

Royal Doulton figures of children

St Mary's Church in Beswick