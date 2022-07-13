Derek, known by football fans across the country as Rocky, died recently aged 78.

His funeral will be held, not surprisingly, at the Longside Lounge in Turf Moor tomorrow (July 14th) at 11am where stepdaughter Nyree has paid for pie and peas for 150 people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Football Club legendary fan Derek Rocky Mills

He will be cremated at Burnley at 12-15pm followed by the wake and food back at Turf Moor.

Fans who cannot make it into the service will have the chance to say their goodbyes when the funeral cortege will make its way down Harry Potts Way to Burnley Crematorium for a service at 12-15pm.