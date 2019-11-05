Fun for all at Rosehill Baptist Church

A number of exciting events have been lined up at a Burnley church.

Rosehill Baptist Church kicks things off this Friday with a family friendly bonfire at 6pm with a cost £5 per family entry.

On Monday at 6pm 'Messy Church' will be held for children of primary school ages and their parents, starting off with a free meal, before story time, crafts and activities.

Tuesday sees the church's toddler group, Little Steps, running alongside a mini Christmas Fair from 10am til 1pm in the old crèche room. Lots of stalls and refreshments available. At 7pm a 'Girl's Night In' will be held with all money raised going to charity.