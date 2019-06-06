Fun challenge for Burnley children

Burnley children are being challenged to keep reading and take on a number of fun tasks over the summer.

The Lancashire Reading Journey, known as the SCART Club, is available for children aged from five-years-old.

The SCART Club will launch on Saturday June 29th and will run until Saturday September 28th.

SCART Club stands for Science, Culture, Active, Reading and Technology and is organised by Lancashire County Council. It is free to take part in and aims to keep children reading throughout the summer holidays.

Children just need to visit a library to join in and complete two tasks from each of the five SCART themes. One task for every theme is reading a book of their choice.

On joining the SCART Club children will receive a task booklet. Stickers are collected for each task that is completed. When all five themes are completed a prize will be received.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’ve found when we have run this previously that it is a great way to encourage children to keep reading and learning throughout their summer holidays.

“Encouraging reading is a very important part of the initiative, but the tasks are varied. Thousands of children take part in it every year.

“It is also an effective way to boost children’s literacy, which not only helps with their education but also improves their life chances in the future. Importantly, the children love it because it is fun."

Those taking part in the SCART Club can make use of one free family entry to a Lancashire museum. It’s free to join the library and under-16s can join by themselves.

Young people aged 12 to 24 also have the opportunity to volunteer as a ‘Reading Hack’ at their local library, as part of the Reading Journey. This role is to support children on the Reading Journey, and help with organising and running events. To volunteer, please visit bit.ly/readhack

Libraries around the county will be hosting different events to promote the SCART Club. More information about these is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/events.aspx

For more information about the SCART Club, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/libraries/reading-journey.aspx, visit your local library or telephone 0300 123 6703.

To find out more about Lancashire County Council libraries visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries