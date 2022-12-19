Sam Ambers, 21, from the Ribble Valley, creates quirky content under the handle @samdidnotsing and has amassed an impressive following of more than half a million people after what he describes as a ‘flukey start’ of being a social media star. He said: “My 14 year old cousin and I set up TikTok while we were bored on holiday. He held up a Samsung remote like a microphone and said ‘Samsung? Nah, mate more like Sam sings!’ before I burst into song coming out of a cupboard in our hotel. We uploaded it for a laugh with absolutely no expectations whatsoever. The next morning the views and likes were huge, so we made some more videos, and it just went bonkers!”

To date, 100 million viewers have enjoyed Sam’s signature style of singing and after using the Samsung remote in the joke, the electronic giant have reached out for advertising deals with recent campaigns reaching over six million people. Yet social media influencing is not the ultimate goal for the East Lancashire musician and former St Augustine’s and Clitheroe Grammar School pupil. Sam said, ‘It would be great to use my relatively new and popular platform to make a living but my real passion is in music and, in particular, jazz. I want to bring that to as many people as possible.’

Such is his passion for jazz music, Sam has recently created his first jazz band called Sam Ambers and the Velvet Interludes. BBC Young Musician of the Year 2022, drummer Jordan Ashman, has been secured as the band’s drummer with professional pianist Benny Goodman and bass player Timmy Allen both students from world-class musical. Institution Birmingham Conservatoire. With a repertoire of jazz hits from the best crooners like Frank Sinatra to Nat King Cole and even Elvis and Jerry Lewis, Sam and the Velvet Interludes are bringing the music of yesteryear to a new, younger audience. Managed by Musique, a wedding and event entertainment agency based in Clitheroe, Sam and the Velvet Interludes are set to be the North West’s hottest jazz act for 2023 weddings and events.

As for TikTok fame, Sam said: “Becoming ‘TikTok famous’ is a weird concept, and whilst I don’t regard myself as ‘famous’ by any stretch, it certainly has given me the confidence to pursue and solidify a career in music. I’d been set to go and study Economics at Bristol University and take the safer route, but ultimately, music is my passion and I feel grateful that TikTok allows me to take the risk and make a living out of what I love. I’m looking forward to performing with the Velvet Interludes full time, alongside finding time to do the daft TikTok videos that people have grown to enjoy.’

Sam Ambers will be performing at a Christmas dining special event at Northcote, Langho, Blackburn, all day and evening on Christmas Eve.

