Two friends, who enjoy a daily swim together, are using their passion to help a few good causes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout August Lisa Ross and Dawn Mulgrew will swim 22 miles each, the equivalent of the English Channel. Their fund raising challenge will take place at Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson.

The pair are raising money for causes supported by the Mayoress of Burnley’s fund raising committee, including Pendleside Hospice, 352 Squadron Burnley Air Cadets and small community groups in Burnley. In the past seven years the duo have also raised money for Diabetes UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout August Lisa Ross and Dawn Mulgrew will swim 22 miles each, the equivalent of the English Channel. Their fund raising challenge will take place at Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson.

Lisa said: “I will be going across the Channel and Dawn will be coming back. All money raised is going to local charities which make a difference and have impact on all of us all, like Pendleside Hospice.

“Anything you can give will be amazing and appreciated and mean we have to really get our mermaids’ tails on and wallop the 22 miles as the ‘Wavelength Girls.’ We will update on our progress each day.”

To sponsor Lisa and Dawn please go to Burnley Mayoress’s Fundraising Committee page on facebook.