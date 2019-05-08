Friends of Towneley Park appealing for votes in bid for community grant

The Friends of Towneley Park are bidding for a massive cash boost.

The Tesco Bags of Help initiative is offering grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 for community projects.

Friends of Towneley are appealing to shoppers to vote for them at a Tesco store.

They are raising money to complete the refurbishment of the Riverside Play area, including accessible play equipment for children with additional needs, and better access for wheelchair users.

Voting is open in May and June and customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Anyone can nominate a project.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.