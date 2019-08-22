Free online tech classes for over 65s in Burnley

Older people in Burnley are being given the opportunity to learn how to become a 'silver surfer' with a free technology class.

Studio.co.uk, the online value retailer, has teamed up with Age UK Lancashire to offer local people aged 65 and over online tech classes.

The free sessions will provide an overview and hands on experience of how to make the most of online tools. From online shopping and voice-activated technology, to staying safe whilst browsing and buying, the classes will help attendees to feel more confident in navigating the online world.

The first course will be held on Thursday August 29th at Life Church, Sycamore Avenue, Burnley.

Paul Kendrick, managing director of Studio Retail, said: "We’d actively encourage anyone with a friend or family over 65 to attend a session, have a cuppa and come away with plenty of new knowledge.”

John Verity, digital inclusion development manager at AGE UK Lancashire, added: “We’ve been offering a few online classes for a while, but these sessions with Studio will help us to reach so many more people across the region. This is a really important part of keeping older people connected with the outside world.

Dates for future classes are to be confirmed.

Interested participants can register in the following ways – places are limited

Call Kitty Barraclough 0161 234 9764

Email kitty.barraclough@havas.com

Post (leaving your name and telephone number): Kitty Barraclough, Red Havas, 52 Princess Street, Manchester M1 6JX