Free help and advice to Valley residents on keeping your home cosy and secure

Free help and advice on keeping your home cosy and secure this winter is on offer to Ribble Valley residents.



Ribble Valley Borough Council has joined forces with home improvement charity, Homewise, to offer a raft of measures aimed at putting the warmth into winter, from gas safety checks and boiler servicing to smoke alarm installation and crime prevention advice.

And although some measures are aimed specifically at vulnerable households, such as the elderly, those with children under five, on a low income or in receipt of benefits, much is available regardless of income or age.

A handyperson service offering home improvements, adaptations, repairs and maintenance is available specifically to older households from just £12 an hour, plus the cost of materials, while help is on hand in finding funding for larger works.

Homewise staff are trained by Lancashire Police to undertake crime prevention checks of homes, as well as install security measures and anti-distraction burglary kits for the over-65s.

The charity also makes referrals to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for free fire safety checks and smoke alarm installation, and provides carbon monoxide detectors.

Advice is also available on a range of affordable warmth measures, depending on household needs, from home insulation to boiler servicing and installation.

And as unlocked doors, vehicles and outbuildings are increasingly the cause of burglaries, Homewise is even offering free padlocks where appropriate to all Ribble Valley households on a first-come-first-served basis.

Bridget Hilton, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Homewise to bring much-needed help to our residents during the winter. Some measures, such as the installation of new boilers, is targeted at vulnerable households, but much is available regardless of income or age. I would encourage Ribble Valley households looking for help and advice on how to stay cosy and safe this winter to give Homewise a call.”

Further details are available from Homewise on 01254 232249 or Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing team on 01200 425111.