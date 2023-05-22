News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Free Haffners pies for the elderly thanks to James Anderson and Depher

Elderly customers at Haffners’ butchers in Burnley are being offered free pies, courtesy of local plumbing hero James Anderson.

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read

James, owner of Depher, gave Haffners enough money to provide 400 pies to its customers free of charge and Haffners rounded this number up to 500.

Depher is recognised locally for providing emergency plumbing and heating repairs for the disabled and elderly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James said: “It’s a tough time for so many people in the area and the cost of living is just going up and up.

Haffners customer Malcolm collecting his free pieHaffners customer Malcolm collecting his free pie
Haffners customer Malcolm collecting his free pie
Most Popular

“I wanted to do something to brighten the day of elderly people in the town and ensure they were at least enjoying a hot, substantial meal that day. And who doesn’t love a Haffners’ pie.”

The Depher office is just doors away from the Haffners shop on Keirby Walk and when James paid the butchers a visit to tell them what he planned to do, they were blown away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Iconic Burnley pie brand Haffner's now under new ownership

Ted Cockett, managing director of Haffners, said: “What an incredibly generous offer from James.

“It’s amazing for us to be able to surprise our regular elderly customers with a free pie when they come in and you can tell this gesture means a lot to them.

“We have a tally running for the number of pies given away so far and there’s still plenty on offer, so if you’re an elderly person, come on it and get your free pie.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family butchers and bakery has been trading in town since 1889 and in August, 2022, passed into new ownership. Dean Cockett and his brother Ted took over from outgoing managing director John Haffner, the great grandson of the original founder.

Related topics:James AndersonBurnley