James, owner of Depher, gave Haffners enough money to provide 400 pies to its customers free of charge and Haffners rounded this number up to 500.

Depher is recognised locally for providing emergency plumbing and heating repairs for the disabled and elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “It’s a tough time for so many people in the area and the cost of living is just going up and up.

Haffners customer Malcolm collecting his free pie

“I wanted to do something to brighten the day of elderly people in the town and ensure they were at least enjoying a hot, substantial meal that day. And who doesn’t love a Haffners’ pie.”

The Depher office is just doors away from the Haffners shop on Keirby Walk and when James paid the butchers a visit to tell them what he planned to do, they were blown away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Cockett, managing director of Haffners, said: “What an incredibly generous offer from James.

“It’s amazing for us to be able to surprise our regular elderly customers with a free pie when they come in and you can tell this gesture means a lot to them.

“We have a tally running for the number of pies given away so far and there’s still plenty on offer, so if you’re an elderly person, come on it and get your free pie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad