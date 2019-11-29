Free festive parking in Clitheroe

Free festive parking is on offer at four council car parks in Clitheroe on three Saturdays in December.

The parking is available from 9-30am on Saturday, December 7th, 14th and 21st, at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge.

The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost and is intended for shoppers only, not traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader, Coun. Stephen Atkinson, said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main shopping car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success.

"A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley special, which this year includes the Northern Star festive extravaganza at the Platform Gallery and three Christmas markets at Clitheroe Market. So, forget the hustle and bustle of the city, and take advantage of free parking in Clitheroe and Longridge to see what the borough’s unique, independent shops and festive events have to offer.”

Information on the locations of Ribble Valley Borough Council car parks is available from ribblevalley.gov.uk.