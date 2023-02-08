Lianne Bruce, who runs a dance school – Basically Cheer and Fitness – at Dean Mill, Plumbe Street, Burnley, runs a series of events in Cliviger’s Village Hall, to help local people find some relief from rising costs.

Under the title Community Outreach Programme Engagements (COPE) Lianne hosts a range of free weekly activities at the Village Hall for the Cliviger community including coffee mornings, toddler dance classes, seated exercise, relaxation sessions (with Kath Reade), children and student first-aid courses (by Power Medics), half-term dance camps and dance classes for children with special and educational needs.

“Given the difficult times we have all been facing, the Covid pandemic and now the cost of living crisis, I wanted to make a difference in our community and support as many people as possible. Anxiety and depression are on the rise and people are struggling to cope,” said Lianne. “Local residents can save using power in their homes and escape to the warmth of the village hall in Burnley Road.”

Youngsters having fun

Mrs Catherine Briggs, a member of the Parish Council, commented: “It is great to have this wide range of activities locally for all ages provided – and all for free. Lianne has brought a whole new programme of events which are invaluable in a small village environment. They completely epitomise what village life is all about, especially when many are under financial pressure.”

A grant from Scottish Power Renewables, which built the wind turbines overlooking the parish, enables Lianne to deliver the facilities with something for all without it costing the recipients anything.

She added: “So many people and families have appreciated the activities that I am applying for another grant in an effort to continue these activities for another period.”

First-aid course at Cliviger Village Hall

At 35, Lianne started dancing as a ten-year-old and has been passionate about it ever since. “I love fitness and dancing and find they enable others to enjoy life; When I see people and youngsters enjoying themselves it makes me happy,” she added.

“I have lived in the village all my life,” said retired head teacher 85-year-old Colin Scholes, “and the coffee mornings have enabled me to enjoy meeting other members of the village – some of whom I did not know - and enjoying time together. It is refreshing to have the opportunity to share stories.”

Another local, 80-years-old former local farmer Bill Swales, has found that the seated exercise sessions have enabled him to lose weight and feel a little fitter, despite needing a walking stick to get about. “The exercises have helped me lose some weight and also provide an opportunity to meet other people,” he said.

The children’s’ activities have also been welcomed by parents and carers anxious to find extra-time events which their children enjoy and look forward to.

Lianne Bruce

Scottish Power Renewables has been investing in local communities for over 20 years and plans to continue to develop strong relationships to help shape and inform our future plans whilst delivering a lasting legacy for generations to come.