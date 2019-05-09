Free bounce pass to all Archies, Harrys and Meghans in Burnley

Calling all Archies, Harrys and Meghans - a free one hour bounce is available to you in Burnley.



As royal baby fever sweeps the nation, there’s a special treat in store for anyone in Burnley who shares the same name as the newest member of the Royal Family… or his parents.

Air Unlimited Inflatable Park on Craven Street is offering a one-hour free pass to anyone called Meghan, Harry or the royal baby’s name, Archie.

The offer will run for one week following the announcement of the royal baby’s name – this means the offer runs from 10am (opening time) on Thursday May 9th until 7pm (closing time) on Wednesday May 15th 2019.

There’s no age limit on who can claim the offer, but they will need to bring ID – preferably photo ID where possible – to prove they are who they say they are.

Calum Heyes, managing director of Air Unlimited, said: “There’s always predictions on what a royal baby’s name will be and we hope the people of Burnley have been keeping their eyes peeled – unless they’re called Harry or Meghan of course.

“This is a walk-in only offer and we will ask to see some ID from the Harrys, Meghans and Archies from Burnley and the surrounding areas when they check in.

“Since we opened in December, we’ve had customers travel from as far as York, Blackpool and Carlisle so we’re not putting any restrictions on where people travel from to claim their free one-hour bounce, but it’s only running for seven days so they’ll need to be quick.”

Full terms and conditions of the offer can be found at www.airunlimited.co.uk/royalbabybounce/