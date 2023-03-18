Dr Jason Lie, a consultant anaesthetist at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT), has received a national Certificate of Excellence thanks to five-star feedback from patients on the healthcare review website iWantGreatCare.

Many of the 120 patients who left reviews praised his reassurance and the way he put them at ease when they were extremely anxious.

Dr Jason Lie, who one patient described as ‘pure sunshine’ has been praised for the exceptional care he provides.

Dr Lie said: “Due to the nature of our role, anaesthetists don’t always have the opportunity to build relationships with our patients like other healthcare professionals do, which makes receiving this feedback from them even more satisfying.

“I’m extremely grateful for the award and for this platform allowing patients to share their experiences. I am delighted that so many patients have had a positive experience of the care they have received and would like to thank them for taking the time to share their views.”

“I want to keep improving and provide the best care possible and what better way than to learn from my patients. I am very pleased with the feedback.”

iWantGreatCare is an independent review site which uses feedback from patients to highlight excellent care within healthcare in the UK. It has generated over six million reviews.

Certificates of Excellence are awarded to clinicians, clinics or teams who receive consistently outstanding patient feedback throughout the year. This is the fourth time Dr Lie has received the award.