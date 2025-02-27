Four solicitors have been indefinitely banned from managing no-win, no-fee legal claims after numerous vulnerable Burnley and Pendle people were left with crushing debts.

Residents locally and nationwide say door-knockers representing legal firm SSB Law pressured them into taking on no-win, no-fee compensation claims for botched cavity wall insulation (CWI) that turned their homes mouldy.

Many face tens of thousands in legal fees or charges on their homes after the Sheffield-based firm went bust in January. Some say the threat of the bailiffs left them feeling distressed and terrified.

The solicitors' regulator in England has now concluded an investigation into the company’s handling of the CWI claims. The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has placed indefinite conditions on the practising certificates of Jeremy Brooke, former director of SSB Group Limited, as well as fellow solicitors Lucy Helen Flynn, David Neil Toyn, and Debra Jane Allen.

The four solicitors have been blocked from being compliance officers for legal practice (COLP) or finance and administration (COFA) for any authorised body.

They have also been stopped from being managers or owners of an authorised body, and supervising others providing legal services in connection with the provision of litigation or any claims work. This involves conditional fee agreements or damage based agreements for Brooke, plus claims funded by insurance for Allen.

The conditions say Flynn, Toyn and Allen shall only provide legal services in connection with the provision of litigation or any claims work as an employee and only where the employment has first been approved by the SRA.

A SRA spokesperson said it would only remove the conditions if it felt there was no longer a risk to the interests of clients.

On its website, the SRA said: “We recognise the significant distress for clients impacted in these cases, which raise serious questions about the conduct of solicitors and law firms.

“We have two immediate priorities – protecting the public and exploring all possible options for redress for affected clients.”

Brooke was the first to face a mark on his certificate, which was imposed temporarily back in November, while the SRA continued its investigation into the law firm.

In a letter to former SSB Law clients seen by the Burnley Express, the SRA revealed that Mr Brooke and Ms Allen have decided not to renew their practising certificates since the conditions were imposed.

In the letter, the SRA explained: “This means they cannot do work for a firm we regulate or carry out reserved legal activities.”

The solicitors have been given time to review the SRA’s allegations and evidence to provide their representations. A decision maker will then decide the outcome. The SRA added that it aims to complete the process before the summer.

The regulator has also been investigating another law firm, Pure Legal, regarding CWI claims, and also hopes to conclude the probe by summer.

Meanwhile, the Legal Services Board (LSB) is conducting its own investigation into the SRA to explore why it did not take further action against SSB Law when it was alerted to problems surrounding the law firm before it collapsed in January.