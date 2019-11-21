Four-bed stone-built Colne home with stunning views yours for £560,000



A stone-built detached house boasting two large reception rooms and conservatory as well as four double bedrooms (two of them en-suites) and a double garage, this Colne home is on the market for £569,950 with Honeywell Estate Agents. Lovely gardens and breathtaking views out towards Derwent House, Pendle Hill, and Blacko Tower are also happily included. Take a look around...

