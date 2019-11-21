Exterior (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)

Four-bed stone-built Colne home with stunning views yours for £560,000

Offering rolling views over some of East Lancashire's finest sights, this property is an immediate winner.


A stone-built detached house boasting two large reception rooms and conservatory as well as four double bedrooms (two of them en-suites) and a double garage, this Colne home is on the market for £569,950 with Honeywell Estate Agents. Lovely gardens and breathtaking views out towards Derwent House, Pendle Hill, and Blacko Tower are also happily included. Take a look around...

Reception hall (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
Reception hall (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
other
Buy a Photo
Sitting room (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
Sitting room (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
other
Buy a Photo
Sitting room (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
Sitting room (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
other
Buy a Photo
Garden (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
Garden (credit: Honeywell Estate Agents)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5