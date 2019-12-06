Former Thomas Cook Burnley staff re-hired by travel agency opening new store in town

Six former Thomas Cook staff members are back in the travel business after one of the UK’s leading travel agencies announced plans to invest in the relaunch of a new travel agency in Burnley.



Barrhead Travel, which recently confirmed an expansion plan to open up to 100 new stores and rehire as many employees as possible in the wake of the Thomas Cook collapse, is gearing up to open the doors to its brand-new store in Charter Walk Shopping Centre this weekend and is planning an official launch party for Wednesday, December 11th.

Employees from Burnley’s Thomas Cook store have been undergoing immersive training at Barrhead Travel’s dedicated training academy in Glasgow with Manager, Jolene Alexander-Smith, set to head up the new team, which has a combined 116 years-worth of experience.

“After working with Barrhead Travel over the past few weeks, I cannot even begin to express how excited I am to be working alongside my fantastic team once more," said Jolene. "We are all delighted to be booking customers – existing and new – on their holidays for 2020 and beyond."

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Trave, added: “I'm thrilled to welcome the Burnley team to the Barrhead Travel family as our 81st store in the UK. Investment in bricks and mortar has been at the heart of our strategy since we opened our first store in 1975 and we will continue to place focus on the physical customer journey by combining experiential technology and genuine expertise from our local teams.

“We firmly believe that the demand for an experienced and knowledgeable travel agent is still on the rise as holidaymakers seek first-hand sound advice and guaranteed financial protection for their well-earned getaways," Jacqueline continued.