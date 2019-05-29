Former England goalkeeper hands huge boost to Burnley primary school

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis lent a helping hand, and feet, to a Burnley primary school's keep-fit initiative.

Burnley-born Rachel, who represented the Three Lions 82 times, visited Barden Primary School to help inspire pupils on their Daily Mile, a plan to get pupils to run or jog at their own pace every day.

Rachel came into school for a full morning where she delivered two assemblies and then ran the mile with the children.

Claire Holgate, headteacher, said: "I am delighted that Rachel Brown-Finnis came to school to meet the pupils and to complete the Daily Mile with them.

"The pupils have loved having the time to listen and ask questions about Rachel’s career. Rachel really emphasised the importance of persevering as she discussed the challenges she had faced with her career in football. This has been really inspirational for all of the pupils.

"The atmosphere around the launch has made the start of the initiative a huge success. Rachel has been amazing with all of our pupils and has been a true inspiration. They will reap the benefits for years to come."

Pupil Hollie Mayhew (11) said: "Rachel has helped us to believe in ourselves even if we feel different. Rachel has inspired me to be happy and follow my dreams."