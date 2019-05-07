Former England goalie will be number one inspiration at Burnley primary school

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis is saving up some miles in her legs ahead of helping a Burnley primary school with a national running challenge.

Burnley-born Rachel will be returning to the town on May 20th when she will head to Barden Primary School to help inspire its pupils to take part in the Daily Mile initiative.

The scheme is designed to encourage primaryschool pupils to walk or run a mile at school every day.

Sarah Darcy, who works for Burley Leisure and has been assigned to Barden Primary, said: "We wanted to find someone who was very inspirational and so we are delighted that Rachel has agreed to come over to Barden for the day.

"She will be giving a talk to the children in assembly about her career and will also run a mile with them. The whole school is taking part but obviously some children will be walking it.

"We have set aside time during the day and hopefully the children will see their progression the more they do it."

Brown played for Liverpool and Everton Ladies in a distinguished career which saw her collect 82 England caps and also represented Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics.