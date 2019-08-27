Former Burnley supermarket could become new home for probation service

The Ministry of Justice could house up to 60 staff in part of a former Poundstretcher store site in Burnley.

The Ministry has applied to Burnley Borough Council to transform half of the building on Queen's Lancashire Way into offices which would be a new home for the National Probation Service in Burnley.

The proposed development comprises the sub-division of the vacant former Poundstretcher unit to form two units of roughly equal size.

The new units will be split into approximately 494 sqm and 791 sqm in size.

The offices development will feature a new entrance, windows and designated car parking area for staff.