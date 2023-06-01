Lancashire County Coun. Cosima Towneley is urging families to consider the positives of adopting a child of primary school age following a new campaign launched on Tuesday.

The campaign by Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool highlights the memorable first milestones people could experience by providing a loving home to children aged four and above, such as their first visit to the seaside or from the tooth fairy, or their first day at secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Towneley, the county council's Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "Sometimes children of primary school age can be overlooked by prospective adopters who may think a baby or toddler is a better fit for their family.

Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool is urging people to adopt children aged four and above.

“I would really urge them to think about all the positives of adopting an older child, and all the firsts still to happen.

"Older children can come with their own complex challenges and needs, but by showing them the love and care they deserve, you can create long-lasting memories for them as they grow and develop."

Across the service, 25% of children waiting for adoption in Lancashire and Blackpool are age four and above, some of whom have additional health and development needs. Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool says older children tend to wait longer to be adopted than babies and toddlers, but have a lot of love to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service requires more adoptive parents and welcomes applications from people of any sexuality or gender over the age of 21. Adopters don’t have to be married or have a partner.