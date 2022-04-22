Former Burnley Mayor makes switch to Hyndburn Labour Party

Andy Tatchell, a major political figure in Lancashire politics over the last 40 years, said he was ‘delighted’ at the move.

He represented Gawthorpe ward in Padiham while a Burnley borough councillor.

Andy Tatchell

His move comes as Hyndburn Labour party has been hit by divisions and the resignation of five sitting councillors including group and council leader Coun. Miles Parkinson.

Netherton Coun. Noordad Aziz welcomed Mr Tatchell said “Andy has been a giant of politics in Lancashire and will be a significant member of our local party.

Hyndburn Labour Party chair Andy Gilbert said; “It’s great news for the local party.

“Andy will be given a warm welcome by all members and we look forward to his contributions to Hyndburn Labour Party.”

Mr Tatchell spent 40 years working for the Communication Workers Union across the North of England.

A former leader of Burnley Council, twice its deputy leader, and Mayor he was last year made an Alderman of the borough.

Mr Tatchell said, “I’m delighted to join Hyndburn Labour. I‘ve known some of the senior members of the local party for a very long time and they’ve always been friendly, welcoming people.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved in the local campaigns.