Former Burnley bodybuilder's watercolour paintings to be exhibited at Towneley Hall

From bodybuilding to watercolour painting, this Burnley man is a force to be reckoned with in the arts.

And now John Parker's stunning artwork will grace the walls of the historic Towneley Hall for one month. They are available to view from noon each day.

A former professional bodybuilder, John worked hard to achieve symmetrical perfection in his physique through a rigid training plan.

And now he has transferred that grit and dedication to perfection to his watercolour painting.

The artist's work is inspired by the mood and passion of nature and its changing seasons, beautifully depicting sunsets, leafy lanes and evening shadows.

His exhibition captures the gorgeous Lancashire landscape, from Towneley Park to Coniston Water.