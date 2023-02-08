An application to breathe new life into the vacant building in Bank Parade has been submitted to Burnley Council.

The site currently contains the Grade II-listed properties 66 and 68 Bank Parade and 4-6 Bankhouse street, and is located within the Top O’The Town Conservation area.

The building on the corner of Bank Parade and Bankhouse is currently vacant

The Top O’The Town Conservation area encompasses a small area that features many historic buildings in a tightly packed area near to Burnley town centre. The area is regarded as where the original

settlement of Brun Lea (later renamed Burnley) was founded.

The buildings were originally constructed as residential properties of which Sir James Mackenzie was a notable resident. In recent times all the properties have been combined into one large building and

has been used as offices for a local law firm.