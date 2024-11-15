Five things to do next week in and around Lancashire inc Christmas Lights Switch on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Central Lancashire

A scene from a previous Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

First up in Central Lancashire, it’s the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday, November 23.

Starting at 5:30pm, the event takes place on the Flag Market and is free to attend.

This year’s line-up includes legendary band, The Drifters, Clubland Reborn, America’s Got Talent’s Ryland Petty, Do It Like Dua, Heatwave’s - Roy Carter, Preston’s Kimberley Fox, Halfmark, and Corrie favourite Mikey North (AKA Gary Windass).

There will also be appearances from the slightly mischievous Grinch, The Spud Bros, and of course, Santa.

Fylde Coast

Jason Donovan plays Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Show at the Winter Gardens Nov 18-23. Credit: Getty | Getty

Over on the Fylde Coast, Rocky Horror Picture Show is on at the Winter Garden’s Opera House between Tuesday November 18 and Sunday, November 23.

This sell out production stars Australian super star Jason Donovan as Frank-n-furter, a role he is reprising after 25 years.

Expect the biggest party ever with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity as well as timeless classics like Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, Time Warp.

Tickets are still available for all the dates, starting from £23.75

Lancaster

A scene from a previous Lancaster on Ice. | LG

Up in Lancaster, it’s the first night of the award winning Lancaster on Ice on Saturday, November 23.

Taking place in Dalton Square, the popular event runs until January 5.

As well as the ice rink, this year will see the return Christmas Market Stalls, the Giant Tipi Bar, and a giant Ferris Wheel. It will be open 9am to 10pm every day, apart from Christmas Day.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from £9.95

East Lancashire

The singer brings his show ABC -An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry to Burnley | submit

Over in East Lancashire, ABC - An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry is on at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Saturday, November 23.

Dive into the heart of pop history with Martin Fry's autobiography, 'A Lexicon Of Life,' and experience an intimate evening of music and conversation which celebrates the hits that defined a generation, from 'The Look of Love' to 'Poison Arrow’.

The show runs between 7:30pm and 10:00pm and tickets are still available, starting from £35

Wigan

Scenes from a previous Light Night Wigan. Credit: Wigan Council | Wigan Council

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, Light Night Wigan is on between Thursday, November 21 and Saturday, November 23.

Taking place at Mesnes Park, this is a free festival of beautiful illuminations which highlights the park and shines a light on the borough of Wigan and Leigh.

Light Night Wigan is delivered in partnership by Things That Go On Things, Wigan Council and a host of skilled individuals.

Although the festival is free, tickets are required which can be bought online.