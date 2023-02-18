News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Five things to do in Burnley and Pendle this Sunday

For some, Sunday is a time to slow down.

By Laura Longworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Others might find themselves running around preparing for the week ahead.

But if you’re not quite ready for Monday to arrive and are looking for some more weekend fun, then here are five things to do this Sunday:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am Hurstwood Heritage Walk. Meet at Worsthorne Moor Car Park, 23 Hurstwood Ln, Worsthorne, Burnley.

Burnley Miners Social Club, Plumbe Street, Burnley.
Most Popular

10am Safari Phil’s Animal Adventures at Colne Muni.

11am Dungeons & Dragons Character Building Workshop at Saint’z Dragons, Church St, Colne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2pm Millwood Duo – country music at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.

3pm Free and Soul Motown at Burnley Miners Social Club, 27A Plumbe St.

Read More
16 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe
BurnleyPendle