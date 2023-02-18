Five things to do in Burnley and Pendle this Sunday
For some, Sunday is a time to slow down.
Others might find themselves running around preparing for the week ahead.
But if you’re not quite ready for Monday to arrive and are looking for some more weekend fun, then here are five things to do this Sunday:
10am Hurstwood Heritage Walk. Meet at Worsthorne Moor Car Park, 23 Hurstwood Ln, Worsthorne, Burnley.
10am Safari Phil’s Animal Adventures at Colne Muni.
11am Dungeons & Dragons Character Building Workshop at Saint’z Dragons, Church St, Colne.
2pm Millwood Duo – country music at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.
3pm Free and Soul Motown at Burnley Miners Social Club, 27A Plumbe St.