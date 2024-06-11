Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These were the dramatic scenes last night as five fire engines were called to the scene of a dramatic double decker bus blaze.

Firefighters spent three hours tackling the huge blaze on Burnley bus station after being called out at around 11pm. Passersby gathered to watch the dramatic incident and huge plumes of black smoke billowed across the night sky.