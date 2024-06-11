Five fire engines called to dramatic double decker bus blaze on Burnley Bus Station

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:04 BST
These were the dramatic scenes last night as five fire engines were called to the scene of a dramatic double decker bus blaze.

Firefighters spent three hours tackling the huge blaze on Burnley bus station after being called out at around 11pm. Passersby gathered to watch the dramatic incident and huge plumes of black smoke billowed across the night sky.

Crews from Burnley, Nelson, Padiham and Great Harwood were called out along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they tackled the blaze using two hose reel jets, one foam branch, two triple extension ladders and thermal imaging camera.

