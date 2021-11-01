Fitness showcase inspired by former Olympic star proves to be a big hit in Burnley

Around 200 people took part in the Les Mills body attack and body combat workouts showcase.

Organised by Burnley Leisure at St Peter's Centre, the programme featured high intensity interval training and aerobics, to suit all levels of fitness, in a highly charged 'party' atmosphere with concert quality music and lighting, this was the second event of this type.

Burnley Leisure’s operations manager Sarah Drinkwater said: "The fitness team were overwhelmed with the support and attendance from our members.

Attendees at the Les Mills fitness showcase in Burnley are put through their paces

"Listening to feedback from members from our last launch in October, 2020 we made small tweaks to make sure this event was even more of a success.

"The overall atmosphere was amazing with members sweating, smiling and really excelling themselves.

"I’m unbelievably proud of the full team, motivating members and being able to provide the ultimate workout experiences, we can’t wait for our next one."

A team ran the showcase, led by master trainer Paulina Skladanowska.

