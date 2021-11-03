Fitness fanatics take part in spook-tacular Hallowe'en competition in aid of Pendleside Hospice

CrossFit Pendle, based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate in Nelson, held its popular Hallowe'en throwdown, raising a spine-tingling £500 for Pendleside Hospice.

Members were invited to get dressed up in spooky costumes and placed in teams of four, to take part in a series of workouts to test their fitness levels.

Workouts include a fearsome two mile run, followed by movements including barbells, box jumps, kettlebell swings and burpees.

CrossFit Pendle's Hallowe'en throwdown raised £500 for Pendleside Hospice

Mike Rawson, owner and head coach at CrossFit Pendle, said: “We were delighted to host our Hallowe'en throwdown this year, after a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

“It’s a light-hearted and fun competition to raise money for a local charity which means a great deal to many of us.

“Teams are drawn at random, meaning members, both new and old, are given the opportunity to get to know one another and work together for a common cause.

“The community spirit was epic and days like this are testament to what we’ve built here - I’m really proud of all our members who took part and I’m looking forward to hosting many more charity events.”

The CrossFit Pendle Hallowe'en winners