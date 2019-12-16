First winter fair at Padiham school was a festive hit and raised almost £1,000

The inaugural winter fair at Padiham's Shuttleworth Community College raised the fabulous total of £900.

Hundreds flocked to the school for the first event of its kind which was organised by the parents forum with the help of staff and students.

Special guest appearances by Clarets' mascot Bertie Bee, Baby Shark and Chase from Paw Patrol were a hit with the crowds along with Father Christmas in his grotto.

Padiham Community Choir sang a selection of Christmas songs and hymns along with Shuttleworth students who also performed.

There was a grand raffle with dozens of prizes donated by local businesses and there was also a variety of stalls selling food, Christmas gifts and treats and some of the college's business students set up their own stalls based on some of their own ingenious ideas.

Caroline Price, one of the organisers of the event, said: "I am delighted with the success of the winter fair which is testament to the phenomenal efforts of our parents' forum.

"We have we raised a superb sum of money to support the school and the event itself had such a fantastic community atmosphere, bringing together current and former staff and students and their families along with local businesses and residents.

"The event was a pivotal step in our aim to put Shuttleworth at the heart of the community and we are excited to see this go from strength to strength."

Caroline added that after the Christmas break planning for the summer fair was already on the cards.

