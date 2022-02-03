First gig for teen Burnley indie rock band hits the bullseye

The George IV pub in Padiham Road, Burnley, was packed for the debut performance of indie rock band The Darts who are Harry Cound, twins Max and Harrison Baldwin and Harry Sharples.

All from Burnley and aged 18, the pals are students at Accrington's St Christopher's High School sixth form.

They write and play their own music along with performing a number of cover versions of songs by the bands who are their main influences including Oasis, The Smiths, Stone Roses, Libertines, Arctic Monkeys and The Jam.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Darts (from left to right) Harry Sharples, Harrison Baldwin, Max Baldwin and Harry Cound

Harrison is on vocals, guitar and bass, Max is on drums, Harry Cound is bass guitarist and Harry Sharples plays guitar and vocals.