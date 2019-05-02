Fire crews remain at scene of early hours of the morning house blaze in Burnley

Fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire in Burnley that happened in the early hours of this morning.

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after the fire at the house in Parkinson Street at 2-47am.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were required at the mid terraced property.

Crews used two hosereels, two jets and wore four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the flames.

A positive ventilation fan was also needed to clear the property of smoke.

Crews are still at the scene looking into the cause of the fire.