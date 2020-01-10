Fire crews called out over fears people were trapped in Burnley kitchen fire

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a flat in Burnley last night.

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called at 10-25pm to reports of a fire on Edgeworth Grove, Brunshaw, where it was believed there were people still inside the building.

When they arrived they found everyone was accounted for and that the fire was in the kitchen of a first floor flat.

Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. One casualty was given a precautionary check at the scene by ambulance crews for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews were in attendance around one hour.