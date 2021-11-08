Final whistle on Colne lad's charity football stadium tour

Colne lad Jake Sharrocks (17) and friends Ben Middleton, (18), Finlay Shepherd, (17), and Cornelius McGrath, (17), wanted to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

In just six days, the boys have raised over £10,800 – smashing their target of £500. They have travelled more than 3,000 miles and spent over 90 hours in their car before finishing their ‘Travelling the 92’ road trip at Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground.

Jake, from Colne, said: “I think I speak for all of the lads when I say there was an overwhelming feeling of pride upon finishing the drive. Having raised the sum that we did, made the tough week feel very much worth it.

The lads

“Supporting such a good cause like CALM, there’s a real sense of pride when you know you’re doing something that could potentially impact so many people’s lives.”

The journey started at Blackburn Rovers’ ground and at each location they have had their photograph taken with their banner.

At some clubs, the teenagers were allowed into the stadium for a tour and to have their photo taken on the pitch.

Westholme Principal Dr Robson added: “I feel immense pride in the commitment the boys have shown in their dedication to this project. Their efforts fully reflect the ethos of Westholme, to develop and nurture the essential 21st century skills needed to succeed, such as communication, confidence, leadership, independence, teamwork and problem solving.

“To have raised over £10,000 for charity is no mean feat and it is a true reflection of their dedication and commitment to the cause. Well done, boys.”