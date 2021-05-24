Final chapter of a 33 year career comes to a close for dedicated Burnley librarian

Anne Criscenzo-Whittam joined the Burnley Library service in 1988 and has worked at Coal Clough, Padiham, Brierfield and Burnley Central libraries.

For the past four years Anne has taken care of the home library service, organising the delivery of bags of books to the housebound, a service that has proved to be a lifeline for many during lockdown.

Anne, who is from Burnley, is married to Ian and they have one daughter, Gina. A keen traveller Anne is looking forward to spending more time with her family including her grandson Archer who is almost two.

Paying tribute to Anne a spokesman for the library service said: "We wish Anne all the best in her retirement.

"She has been a fantastic workmate and friend and will be missed by her colleagues and customers alike."