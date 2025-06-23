Two film buffs living at a Burnley care home enjoyed ‘a trip to the flicks’ as part of their Seize the Day experience.

Ken Scaife and Carol Beard, who live at MHA Heather Grange, are huge film fans, and when Carol expressed a desire to go to the cinema, the home made sure her request was fulfilled.

Activity co-ordinator Sarah Ashworth and bistro assistant Tracy Keenan teamed up to make the trip happen.

The Seize the Day initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

All four of them made their way to the Reel Cinema in Curzon Street and watched Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which they all enjoyed.

Sarah said: “Carol loves films, and the scarier and action heavy the film the better. She mentioned going to the cinema during a one-to-one session we had, and when I told her we were going she was over the moon.

“Her knowledge of moves is incredible, and she even mentioned to us how Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, and the previous movies were excellent.

“Their reactions during the movie were great and you could see how much they enjoyed it. Ken considers himself as an all-rounder and doesn't have a preference from a genre perspective but enjoyed the movie which was good to see.

“All four of us had a great time and it's definitely something I’m hoping to arrange again. The cinema does a senior screening day where you can get discounted tickets, so I can see that being popular with a few other residents.”