Father Christmas leads the way at school's festive 'Santa Dash' in Burnley park

Led by the big man in red himself, who proved to be a great pace setter, the event was organised by Whittlefield Nursery and Primary schools.

The children walked laps of Ightenhill Park and the paths were lined with parents, carers and grandparents, neighbours and the Friends of Ightenhill Park to cheer them on.

Children and staff spent a full morning in the park, running two classes at a time and they have raised the magnificent sum of £2,665 for school funds with more to come in the New Year.

The 'Santa Dash' organised by Whittlefield Nursery and Primary Schools raised over £2,000 for school funds.

