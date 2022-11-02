Harry Boothby (74) from Padiham, was driving a Volkswagen Passat when his car was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Vito van around 7-40pm on Saturday October 29th.

The accident happened on the A6068 between J8 of the M65 and Blackburn Road, forcing police officers to close the road to carry out investigations and make safe.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are thankfully not life-threatening.

Mr Harry Boothby

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts and prayers are very much with Mr Boothby’s family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, in particularly anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage, which could assist our enquiries.

“If you can help please come forward.”

In a tribute, Mr Boothby’s family thanked all who helped at the time of the accident.

They said: “We would like to thank the witnesses that stopped to help our dad and the emergency services that attended to him on Saturday. We would also like to thank the police liaison officer who has given us support through this difficult time.

“Thank you for all the support from our friends and extended families. We are devastated as a family, and he will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren”