“A brave and true gentleman to the end.’

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s how the family of great grandfather Ronald Crowther will remember him, after his death at the age of 91.

Ronald, who died just days after his birthday, had battled on bravely since the loss of Dorothy, his wife of 65 years, in the most tragic of circumstances in October, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devoted couple: Ronald Crowther, who has died at the age of 91, with Dorothy, his wife of 65 years who died five years ago.

The couple were cruelly robbed by opportunist thieves who entered their Brierfield home while Dorothy lay dying upstairs, after suffering a fatal aneurysm in the early hours of the morning. Ronald had dashed outside to raise the alarm and the culprits told him they were ringing for an ambulance when, in fact, they looted the couple’s home. The story was so heartbreaking it made national news as the search began to find the heartless duo, who were eventually caught and imprisoned.

Two months later, while still coming to terms with the death of his wife, Ronald spent two weeks in the Royal Blackburn Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was rushed to hospital after collapsing at his only daughter Janet’s home where family had been taking care of him. Ronald had to have part of his lung removed when doctors found a shadow on it. A real trooper, Ronald battled his way back to health and spent the last five years of his life living with Janet and her husband Steve.

The family were not able to say their final farewell to Dorothy until two months after her death and dozens of people stood in the street to pay their respects to her as the cortege made its way through Brierfield town centre.

The devoted and well known couple had lived in the same home, that belonged to Dorothy's parents, all their married life. After he was injured in an accident in the 1970s, while working as a foundry foreman, which left him with hardly any sight, Dorothy gave up her job in a school kitchen to care for Ronald. Struggling to come to terms with his disability at such a young age, having his ‘rock’ Dorothy by his side to care for and support him undoubtedly helped Ronald’s recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moving moment Clarets fan Ronald Crowther met former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany outside Turf Moor. Ronald, who was too unwell to attend games in person, said that Vincent 'brought Burnley to me'

Popular and well liked in the community, the Crowthers were voted as the 'Best Couple in Brierfield' several years ago. A fundraising page set up in Dorothy’s name went on to raise £1,020 which was donated to the British Heart Foundation. They chose the charity as there is a history of heart disease in the family.

A lifelong Clarets fan, Ronald was bowled over when he got to meet former manager Vincent Kompany. The chance meeting took place outside Turf Moor while Ronald was there with Janet. A photo of Ronald meeting Kompany went viral and, as he was not well enough to go on the Turf to watch his team any longer, Ronald said the Clarets boss had ‘brought Burnley to me.’

Paying tribute to her father, Janet, who cared for her dad until the end of his life, said: “They certainly broke the mould when they made my dad. “He was my hero, a true gentleman, a very special person, kind and caring, who always put others first. He will certainly be a hard act to follow.”

As a mark of how loved and respected Ronald was, he formed a lasting friendship with a fellow patient and his daughter while in hospital. The family attended Ronald’s 90th birthday celebration and they described him as ‘a great man’ who made a difficult time a lot easier to bear for them. Janet has remained friends with the daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronald Crowther, who has died at the age of 91, with his daughter Janet

Grandfather to Sarah and Ben, Ronald also had great grandchildren, Grace and Olivia who are Ben's daughters and Sarah's children, Harrison and Rosie. Janet said the family had been overwhelmed and touched by the huge amount of messages, cards and flowers they have received since her dad's death. She said: "We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch, it means so much to us."

A celebration of Ronald’s life will take place at St Luke’s Church in Brierfield on Tuesday, July 8th, at 12-15pm before burial at Barrowford Cemetery. The cortege will pass by Walter Street in Brierfield and pause at the home Ronald and Dorothy shared for all those years.

There is a request for family flowers only but donations are being accepted in Ronald’s memory for Guide Dogs UK.