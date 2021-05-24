Family of six enjoy a 'happy meal' at Burnley McDonald's thanks to generous stranger

The McDonald's in Burnham Gate

Mum Samantha Murphy and husband Jack had ordered from the lunchtime menu for themselves and their four children at the fast food takeaway in Burnham Gate, but when they came to pay were told that the car in front had already settled their bill.

Samantha (40) contacted the Burnley Express to highlight this "random act of kindness" and publically thank the mystery man.

"It was such a pleasant surprise and a lovely thing to do," Samantha said.

"We'd taken the children to Queen's Park and promised we'd get something from the McDonbald's drive-thu for lunch. We couldn't believe it when the member of staff at the window said another car had paid our bill of around £20.

"We thought initially it was a mistake, so my husband asked again. The man who worked there just replied there had been no mix up and that the man in the car in front just wanted to pay.

"We were so shocked that by this time the car in front was just leaving after collecting his food.

"We would just like to say a big thank you to whoever paid for our food, it was so much appreciated. As we are such a big family it costs a lot to go to McDonald's for us with four boys so we feel really treated and grateful by his kind, generous act.

"One of the children said the car had orignally been in the lane next to us and the driver may have been an older man. I think he must have seen that we had a car full of children and wanted to treat them. It made our day."