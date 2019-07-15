Family cycling event will raise money for Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team

A cycling endurance challenge is getting in gear to raise money forRossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team.



The Gisburn Forest Family Fund-raiser is a cycling endurance challenge suitable for the whole family, which will take part at the Gisburn Forest Trail Centre, Clitheroe, on August 24th.

Participants can test their endurance on the marked blue trails (shorter trails for all abilities) or just come along for a fun filled family day of cycling. There are plenty of prizes to be won including goodie bags and vouchers.

All proceeds will go to RPMRT for vital equipment.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team is a registered charity, made up entirely of volunteers. Covering an area of around 350 square miles across East Lancashire, Pendle, Rossendale Valley and parts of Greater Manchester, they assist in missing person searches, rescues in remote and difficult terrain and have a close working relationship with the emergency services.