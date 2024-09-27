Family and friends of Burnley teen who died of cancer raise over £6,000 in his memory for Pendleside Hospice, Young Lives V Cancer and the Teenage and Young Adult (TYA) Unit at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.
Courageous Isaac Drea died in Pendleside Hospice in March after a two year battle with Ewings Sarcoma bone cancer.
A charity night and celebration of Isaac’s life was held recently at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, organised by his mum, Joanne, Isaac’s best friends, sisters Libby and Mylie Butcher, and family friend Heather Astin. They raised £3,008 on the night, bringing the total raised in Isaac’s name to £6,491 after a gofundme page was set up. The money will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, Young Lives V Cancer and the Teenage and Young Adult (TYA) Unit at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.
Donations are still being accepted in Isaac’s memory to the gofundme page and anyone who would like to contribute is asked to click HERE
