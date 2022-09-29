The proposals are in response to new housing developments in parts of Preston and the Ribble Valley, which are leading to increasing demand for places.

The county council is proposing to begin public consultations giving people the opportunity to share their views.

The programme includes a new primary school for Goosnargh and Grimsargh with Longridge. This would provide an extra 210 places for children in Preston and the Ribble Valley.

Extra school places are set to be created in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

There is a proposal to build a new primary school in Preston Rural North, and a new secondary school is set to be built in Preston.

In addition to the news schools, the programme proposes to create more primary school places by modifying or extending existing schools in Brierfield, while additional secondary school places will be created by expansion of schools in Burnley.

The proposals for the news schools will be considered by Lancashire County Council's cabinet on Thursday October 6th.

County Coun. Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "We are proposing to build new schools in Preston and the Ribble Valley to meet increasing demand for places.

“New housing means that many more families are moving into these areas. We are expanding existing schools to meet the demands over the next few years, but many more places are needed from 2025. New schools are the only way we can provide these.

“It is crucial we give people the opportunity to share their views and the proposals will go out to public consultation if they are approved.”

The county council will be consulting with communities and local stakeholders on many of these proposals, in particular the new schools.

County Coun. Rear added: “These much-needed extra places are crucial in ensuring pupils have access to high quality schools now and in the years to come.

