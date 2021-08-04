Exciting fashion challenge for young people in Burnley

UCLan fashion graduates showcase their work

The aim of the scheme, a collaboration between the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection and the University of Central Lancashire, is to explore current trends in the fashion industry relating to fast fashion and the environment.

Running from Monday, August 16th, youngsters aged over 13 will get the chance to work with young fashion design mentors to create unique outfits from old, discarded clothes and recycled fabrics.

They will learn new skills to create and craft their own clothes from the things that they already own.

Members of the winning team will get a £25 shopping voucher each, sponsored by Panaz Fabrics.

The challenge will take place at UCLan Victoria Mill Campus, Burnley, and will culminate in a professional photoshoot on August 24th.