Enchanting 'coming of age' story aims to inspire young audiences in Burnley

Aimed at children over the age of eight, Aleiah's Adventure will be performed on Saturday Saturday, October 23rd, at 11am and 2pm at Burnley Youth Theatre.

An engaging and vibrant family show which will inspire children to celebrate local stories and diversity

the tale follows a young girl called Aleiah who becomes lost after leaving her family to prove her independence.

The touring production of Aleiah's Adventure will be staged at Burnley Youth Theatre during half term later this month

On her adventure she discovers the stories of three women from Black British history who help Aleiah find her way through the city she thought she knew.

Alongside the performance, there will be a selection of free activities inspired by the show including drama, crafts, face painting and more.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £5 for children. Group tickets are also available.