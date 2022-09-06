Samantha, who plays Bernice Blackstock in the ITV soap, will be taking part herself in the Pendleside Witch Festival at Barrowford Park on Saturday, September 17, which offers lots of fun for all the family from 1pm to 8pm.

The hospice intends to reclaim the Guinness World Record for having ‘The Largest Gathering Of People Dressed As Witches’ – a feat they held for 12 months in 2012.

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles leads the way for the witch festival in one of the outfits everyone taking part will be provided.

Samantha said: “It would be wonderful for the world record to return to its rightful home in Pendle which is famous for its witches.

“We are hoping that we will have at least 2,022 people which would coincide with the year. So, we need individuals, families, groups of friends, work colleagues and community groups to come forward and register.”

Pendleside first created the world record in 2012 – on the 400th anniversary of the Pendle Witches trials and subsequent hangings.

The record then was 482 but that was beaten a year later by a town in Spain who recorded 1,607 people.

On the day, it is hoped hundreds of people will take part in the sponsored walk that kicks off the event.

There are two circular sponsored walks from the park to either Barley (7 miles) or Roughlee (5 miles) and back.

The walks set off from Barrowford at 11am and will be marshalled and signposted along the way with QR codes positioned to give historical facts about the locations en route. Colne theatre group Stage Door are performing along the way.

Sammi Graham, Pendleside’s head of events and marketing, said: “It is hoped the sponsorship raised by the walk will make a significant contribution to the target of £100,000 set for the day. We are urging as many people as possible to take part in the walk and support it like the Pendle pub walk in the summer.

“The walk involves countryside paths as well as the road so good footwear is essential and unfortunately some of the route won’t be accessible to wheelchairs or prams.”

The actual festival opens its doors at 1pm and will feature live bands and DJs on stage from then up to 8pm.

There will also be refreshment areas, a beer tent and a gin bar, as well as a children’s area with rides.

Children’s author Samantha will be signing copies of her book ‘Rosemary and The Witches of Pendle Hill’ and the second book in the trilogy ‘Rosemary and The Book of the Dead’ will also be on sale.

Tickets for the festival cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and concessions.

There are also family tickets for £35 (two adults and two children, with £5 for extra children).

Ticket prices include a witch’s hat, cloak and broomstick, entry to the festival and interactive walk and a medal for taking part.

Sponsor forms for the walk are also available.