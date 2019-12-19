Electricity North West switches to 100% renewable energy

The North West's power network operator, Electricity North West, has taken a big step towards leading the region to becoming carbon neutral with its depots and offices now powered by renewable energy.

The switch to renewable energy produced from Walney Wind Farm off the coast of Cumbria is in line with the company's Leading the North West to Zero Carbon plan, with Helen Boyle, Strategic Decarbonisation Manager, saying: “We’ve set a target as a business to become carbon neutral by 2038 in line with Greater Manchester.

“While it’s an ambitious target, we know it can be achieved and switching to 100% renewable electricity certainly helps us take a huge step in the right direction," Helen added. “As the region’s electricity network operator, we’re at the forefront of helping the region meet its carbon neutral targets.

"We’re constantly investing in new technology as the North West moves away from fossil fuels and uses more renewable electricity for things like transport and heating – we’re making sure our network can handle that huge expected increase in electricity demand so that we can all benefit.”

Electricity North West’s ‘Leading the North West to Zero Carbon’ plan sets out bold ambitions to help the region become carbon neutral by 2050 and Greater Manchester by 2038. It also highlights the firm’s responsibility, as the North West’s network operator, to lead and support businesses and customers to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a carbon neutral future.