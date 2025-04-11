Electricity North West issues update as power cut affects around 6,000 properties in Padiham this afternoon

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Around 6,000 properties in the Padiham area are without power this afternoon.

And it could be 10pm tonight before power is restored, Electricity North West has warned. Engineers are on site, alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, to rectify the issue that was caused by a switch that has tripped on the high voltage network, causing significant damage to a substation.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “ We are sorry for any inconvenience caused; we understand being without power is difficult. Please be assured the team are working as quickly and as safely as possible. If you need any support, please call us on 105.”

